ABC signs MOU and launches ABC Radio Australia in Tuvalu

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has launched ABC Radio Australia on FM in Tuvalu for the first time.

This marks another milestone in the network’s expansion in the Pacific. Tuvalu audiences can now enjoy ABC Radio Australia’s full suite of Pacific-focused news, music, sport and cultural programming on 102FM.

The ABC has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Tuvalu Broadcasting Corporation (TVBC). The MOU supports future opportunities for the ABC and TVBC to share technical knowledge and content, and recognises each organisation’s respective role providing public interest broadcasting services to their national audiences.

The ABC and TVBC signed the MOU and celebrated the historic launch of the new service at a ceremony in Funafuti, Tuvalu.

ABC International Head Claire M. Gorman, who co-hosted the ceremony, said: “We are incredibly excited to be commemorating the collaboration between the ABC and TVBC in launching ABC Radio Australia in Tuvalu and welcome everyone to enjoy the new FM radio service. The MOU between the ABC and TVBC also marks an important milestone in our partnership, and I look forward to future opportunities for us both to work together in supporting our audiences across Tuvalu and Australia.”

TVBC Managing Director Yvette D’Unienville Isaac, who also co-hosted the ceremony, said: “We welcome the new ABC Radio Australia FM service with open arms and are thrilled to be formalising the excellent relationship that TVBC enjoys with the ABC. We hope the new MOU leads to a greater cross-cultural exchange of ideas and information and deepens the connections and friendships between our countries.”

ABC Radio Australia has recently expanded its FM transmission footprint to include Nauru, Palau, Pohnpei (Federated States of Micronesia), Kokopo (Papua New Guinea) and Gizo (Solomon Islands) and plans to launch in more new locations in coming months including Kiribati, the Cook Islands, Marshall Islands, Lorengau in Papua New Guinea, and Buka in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.