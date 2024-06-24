China’s CMG inks deal with giant telecoms, deepens cooperation

China Media Group (CMG) and telecoms giant China Mobile signed a strategic cooperation agreement in Beijing on 18 June, covering live broadcast copyright licensing, content joint operation, international communication and more.

CMG has recently cooperated with China Mobile, especially on broadcast rights licensing to top global sporting events such as the upcoming Paris Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics, the Beijing Winter Olympics, and the Qatar World Cup.

“China Media Group and China Mobile will take this strategic cooperation as a new starting point, and work hard and take proactive steps in brand building, event broadcasting, technological innovation, industrial expansion, information sharing and other aspects. We will jointly work to help build China into a leading country in culture, cyberspace and brand building, making new and greater contributions to writing a new chapter of Chinese modernization,” said Peng Jianming, general director of CMG’s executive office.