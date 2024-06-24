Mediacorp’s ‘Star Search’ returns to discover Singapore’s best talents

After a five-year hiatus, Mediacorp’s iconic talent discovery programme ‘Star Research’ is set to return to uncover future stars with the elusive “X-factor”. The search begins with three rounds of open auditions to be held on 6 and 7 July at Funan, and 13 July at Orchard Central.

Since its inception in 1988, ‘Star Search’ has been instrumental in uncovering and nurturing some of Singapore’s most beloved celebrities, including Zoe Tay, Chen Han Wei,, Chew Chor Meng, Christopher Lee, Yvonne Lim, Qi Yuwu, Felicia Chin, Desmond Tan, Ya Hui, Zhang Ze Tong and more. ‘Star Search’ is now in its 12th edition

Hopefuls aged between 17 – 30 years old must first shine at the open auditions through a series of challenges. They will first be tested on their ability to express different emotions; followed by an opportunity to flaunt their charisma through physical strength and endurance, as well as their wits and knowledge.

After being shortlisted, 20 budding stars will be identified by a panel of industry veterans. They will embark on a thrilling five-month journey packed with extensive mentorship and thrilling knockout challenges, all aimed at discovering their true potential and revealing who is poised to become the next big star. The competition will be fierce, but for the stars who make it to the top, the rewards are immense – including a brand new BYD car for each of the top three winners, and a Mediacorp contract for the grand champion.

Meanwhile, audiences can look forward to witnessing their journeys to stardom in a curated five-episode series, set to show every Sunday from 20 October, culminating in a “LIVE” Final Battle on 24 November.

Angeline Poh, Chief Customer and Corporate Development Officer, Mediacorp, said: “We are thrilled to present the latest edition of ‘Star Search’, a cornerstone in Mediacorp’s mission to discover and nurture the next generation of stars in the local showbiz industry. This iconic initiative has been pivotal in shaping Singapore’s entertainment landscape, launching the careers of many well-loved media personalities. We are excited to embark on this journey once again and can’t wait to meet the stars of tomorrow.”