Vietnam Television channel 2 and Japan’s NHK TV to broadcast ABU Robocon 2024

The contest day of the ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2024 (ABU Robocon 2024) on 25 August is set to be broadcasted live on Vietnam Television channel 2 (VTV2), and on digital platforms of Japan’s NHK TV channel.

The event, which will be held in the northern province of Quang Ninh’s Ha Long city, has seen 13 teams from 12 countries and territories registering to participate including two from Vietnam itself.

All teams will compete under the theme “Harvest Day”, inspired by terraced rice cultivation. In the competition robots compete to complete a task within a set period of time.

Founded in 2002 by Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), the contest aims to create friendship among young people with similar interests who will lead their countries in the 21st century, as well as help advance engineering and broadcasting technologies in the region.

Last year, Japan was the winner of the grand prix of the competition, followed by Hong Kong (China). Vietnam and China finished third at the ABU Robocon 2023 which took place in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.