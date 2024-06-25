Latest speaker line-up confirmed for #RadiodaysAsia2024

Radiodays Asia, the leading radio and podcasting conference in the Asia-Pacific, has announced more speakers for its 2024 edition.

Mediha Mamood, CEO, Communications and Multimedia Content Forum of Malaysia

Mediha Mahmood is a legal and regulatory professional with more than 20 years of experience in top legal firms and public listed companies. Adept at navigating regulatory landscapes, shaping policies and managing strategic collaborations, she has established a solid reputation as a policy-maker and strategic communicator.

Shuka Muranishi , Podcast Inventory Manager, Otonal Inc., Japan

Shuka Muranishi is a Podcast Inventory Manager at Otonal, a leader in the Japanese audio advertising market. Shuka has been involved in campaign management, having helped popular Japanese podcasters monetise their content and connect them with domestic and international advertisers across various industries. Shuka looks forward to sharing the latest trends in the Japanese podcast market on the day.

Simon Lee , APAC Audio Marketplace Operations Director, Triton Digital, Malaysia

In his current role to connect audio, audience, and advertising, Simon works closely with broadcasters, music services, and podcasters to maximise their revenue. He engages with programmatic DSPs, agencies, and trading desks to provide strategic and tactical guidance for digital advertising campaigns. Simon is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has prior experience in broadcast technology, sales, and operations.

Radiodays Asia is a collaboration between Radiodays Europe, the world’s largest and leading conference for radio, audio and podcast, and broadcasting partners in Asia and Australia.

The event will be held 2-4 September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Register for the conference here.