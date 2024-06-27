All India Radio (AIR) among India’s trusted news brands, Reuters survey finds

A survey by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, Oxford University, has found that Akashvani News – or All India Radio (AIR) as it is also known – is one of the most trusted news brands in India.

The survey results were released as part of the Digital News Report 2024. Prasar Bharati Chairman Navneet Kumar Sehgal said the news is a validation of the commitment of All India Radio (AIR) in telling the truth no matter the circumstances.