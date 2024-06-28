Nominations open for ABU News committee elections

Nominations have opened for the ABU News Group and Asiavision committee elections.

ABU News is reactivating and expanding its committee structure to provide more services to more members.

All ABU members are invited to nominate for the new ABU News Group committee.

A separate Asiavision committee, comprised of Asiavision members only, will focus specifically on issues related to Asiavision – the ABU’s video news exchange.

The elections for a chairperson and a four vice chairs for each committee will take place at the ABU News meetings in Bangkok on 17 July.

Only full and additional full members are eligible to vote. Nominations may be made on the day.

For more information, please email deborah@abu.org.my