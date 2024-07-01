Hong Kong government restructures art and culture agency to boost creative industries

The Hong Kong Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Kevin Yeung, recently said the restructuring of the government’s arts and culture promotion agency marks a milestone in the industry’s development.

Yeung attended the launching ceremony of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), which is the successor to Create Hong Kong.

CCIDA aims to be a one-stop shop for the sector, in areas such as intellectual property and content distribution.

Speaking at the ceremony, Yeung said the formation of the new agency is part of the government’s efforts to turn Hong Kong into a global hub for arts and cultural exchange.

“Our Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency is taking on a new mission to create a better environment in Hong Kong, with an industry-oriented approach as a guiding principle to further promote the development of culture, art, and creative industries,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Commissioner for Cultural and Creative Industries Victor Tsang said CCIDA will focus more on the industrialisation of the arts and cultural sectors.

“Create Hong Kong focused more on the nurturing of talent and also explored more markets. But… we actually have to discuss more with each of the industries whether we can do a series of support in terms of different projects in order to bring them up to another level, maybe even at the top of the world. And this is what our strategy will do,” he said.