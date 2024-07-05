ABU and CNSA sign MoU to promote further collaboration and exchange of content

The Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU) and China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 1st July to promote collaboration and exchange in the field of network audiovisual services.

Both parties agreed to exchange online films, online dramas, online variety shows, online animations, and micro series. They also agreed on mutual visits, focusing on exchanges around network audiovisual management policies, industry development, content creation, and technological research and development to learn from each other.

Other agreements in the MoU include supporting the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and AR/VR, as well as inviting each other to participate in international and regional network audiovisual festivals. The MoU leverages on the large membership of both ABU and CNSA, and taps into each other’s vast expertise in the broadcasting field.

ABU Secretary General, Ahmed Nadeem, said: “We have greatly appreciated the longstanding support of National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) and RTPRC, both of which are esteemed Full Members from China and significant contributors to our organisation.”

“This initiative underscores our commitment to fostering collaboration through content, and leveraging the extensive resources and capabilities of broadcasters,” Nadeem said further. “We hope that such partnerships would be invaluable in enhancing the quality and reach of our shared media efforts, benefiting all our members by expanding access to diverse and high-quality content.”

Meanwhile, CNSA said: “NRTA and ABU have long enjoyed a strong relationship characterised by mutual support and collaboration. Since RTPRC joined ABU in the 1970s, there have been significant opportunities for growth and development within the union.

“We are optimistic that the ABU Secretariat will continue to support Chinese members in taking on larger roles within the organisation. Thanks to your unwavering support, China and the New Media Organisation have been actively participating in ABU activities. With the signing of this agreement, we hope to further expand our cooperation and strengthen our partnership. We also aspire for the Chinese online and audio bureau sectors to contribute meaningfully to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of ABU and its members.”