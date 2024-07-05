Asia Podcast Awards now open for entries

The 2024 season of the Asia Podcast Awards has opened for entries.

Launched last year by radioinfo, the awards celebrate the best of podcasts published across Asia in the past year. They are open to independent publishers, radio companies and podcast hosting businesses.

Anyone who produces a podcast for Asia or the Pacific, in any language, can enter.

Steve Ahern, CEO of parent company AMT Pty Ltd, says the awards are bigger and better this year: “These Asia-wide awards have expanded in 2024. Last year we tested the desire for an awards competition across the region and the response was strong, so we expect to see an even greater set of entries this year.”

Winners will receive recognition in the radioinfo and Podnews publications, with the overall winner being flown to Kuala Lumpur in September to attend the Radiodays Asia conference.

Podnews Editor James Cridland says: “As podcasting continues to grow across Asia, I’m delighted to see another year of the Asia Podcast Awards. The high quality of podcasts from this part of the world deserves more attention, and the Asia Podcast Awards are a great way to do that.”

Entries close Sunday 28st July. Click here.