Cambodia’s Information Ministry signs MoU with Commerce Ministry to fight fake news

The Cambodian Ministry of Information will cooperate with the Ministry of Commerce on news and event broadcasting via the former’s media tools, including the Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP), the National Television of Cambodia (TVK), the National Radio of Cambodia (TVK) and mobile app (APP MoINFO).

The Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra and the Minister of Commerce Cham Nimul signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 8 July.

Speaking on the occasion, both ministers welcomed the MoU, which is aimed to build the public’s confidence in state institutions and fighting against fake news.

Under the MoU, the public will be well informed and actively involved in the activities, mission and achievements of the Ministry of Commerce.

Besides, Neth Pheaktra and Cham Nimul reaffirmed their commitment to managing public opinion by providing true and fast information, thereby ensuring social stability.