Media City Qatar signs MoU with Cite de Memoire to support media’s digital transformation

Media City Qatar (MCQ) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cite de Memoire, a leading Paris-based organisation dedicated to using the power of digital transformation and cutting-edge media to preserve and promote various scales of media content assets including public arts, at The Arab States Broadcasting Union in Tunis, Tunisia.

Under the MoU, Cite de Memoire will partner and support MCQ in a project of national importance for the State of Qatar: the design, implementation, and subsequent operation of a new National Media Digitisation & Preservation Centre.

Cite de Memoire will provide training to archivists and managers, and draw on its three decades of expertise in assisting with this National Mission to archive, digitise, and catalogue all formats of audio, video, films, images, documents, artefacts, and others to ensure both Qatar’s heritage and its current endeavours are preserved for future generations.

“We are delighted to enter this partnership with Cite de Memoire, an organisation with extensive experience of working to conserve the cultural and historical fabric of societies in the Middle East,” HE Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al-Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar, said. “This is an ambitious plan of vital national importance, which MCQ is honoured to undertake. We are confident that through this association we can start to build a Centre that will promote awareness and appreciation of the history of the State of Qatar, and by blending tradition with innovation, making that story accessible, enjoyable, and inspiring to all.”