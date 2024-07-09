Prasar Bharati to launch its own OTT platform for safer content

Prasar Bharati is set to launch its own over-the-top (OTT) platform in August. The platform aims to stream family-friendly content that will promote Indian values and knowledge. It will be available for viewing for free for several years.

The platform will also give space to informative content and current affairs and feature content providers such as Sri Adhikari brothers, actor Kabir Bedi and filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The Indian government started working on the platform last year in September when it released a tender seeking help in designing, developing, commissioning, operating and maintaining the OTT platform. It has been planned to reach remotest villages of India such that no one is left behind in accessing it.

The move comes in light of the government’s concerns of the kind of content available for streaming on some OTT platforms. Last year in May, OTT platforms such as Prime Video and Netflix were advised not to stream ‘abusive and vulgar’ content. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had blocked around 18 OTT platforms and social media accounts that were linked to them for ‘airing vulgar and obscene’ material.