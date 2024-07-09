Vietnam’s radio platform VOV5 welcomes Indonesian delegates

A tour group of 19 delegates calling themselves the “DX Tour 5 Vietnam” visited Vietnam radio channel VOV5 recently.

The 19-member strong group from various localities such as Pontianak, Wonosobo, and Sunakarta, visited VOV headquarters, offices, and studios and met broadcasters. They were hosted by Mr. Tran Minh Hung, Vice President of the Voice of Vietnam and Chairman of the Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association who expressed his gratitude.

Hung said:“The Voice of Vietnam is proud to have broadcast programs in Indonesian language nearly 60 years ago and received enthusiastic reception from Indonesian listeners. Every year, the VOV Indonesian Service receives about 1,000 letters from listeners. This has empowered our reporters and editors to invest, innovate, and further enhance program quality to better serve listeners.”

Thedja Haryanto, who has listened to VOV for 52 years, shared his special love for VOV: “For more than 50 years of listening to VOV, I have witnessed the daily changes and developments of Indonesian Radio Programs, especially in improving their content, making the programs increasingly attractive and highly interactive. This time presented a rare opportunity in my life to meet all the announcers of the Indonesian program right at VOV5. This is truly a joy beyond my imagination.”