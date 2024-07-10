Digital news leaders in the spotlight at Global News Forum

The 2024 Global News Forum features an impressive line-up of digital news leaders, reflecting the increasing importance of digital news platforms to ABU members.

They include:

Kaori Iida, Director of Digital News Division at NHK Japan

Kanokporn Prasitphon, Thai PBS Digital Media Director

Lyn-Yi Chung, Head of Digital Growth at CNA Singapore

Francis Toral, Head of ABS-CBN News in the Philippines

Zhang Shilei, Director CGTN Digital in China

Kati Bremme, Head of Innovation at France TV

The theme of this year’s Global News Forum is The Future of News. Discussions will focus on the impact of generative AI and the threat posed by changes to social media algorithms, the battle for relevance and audience growth, the role of investigative journalism and why newsrooms need to plan for the effects of climate change in coverage and resource allocation plans.

The Forum and associated meetings will be held at the Sukosol hotel in Bangkok on 17-19 July.