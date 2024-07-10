Media Prima’s Nicholas Sagau appointed Malaysian Digital Association (MDA) vice-president

Nicholas Sagau from REV Media, Media Prima has been appointed vice-president of the Malaysian Digital Association (MDA).

He said the appointment reflected the industry’s confidence in its capacity to navigate challenges within the digital media publishing sector amidst the current economic climate.

“This appointment is a testament to the industry’s confidence in our ability to lead the digital media publisher’s industry through the challenges posed by the current economic outlook, which is impacted by various factors.

“I am eager to collaborate closely with our industry’s elected council, office-bearers, and stakeholders to drive innovation and growth,” he said.

Meanwhile, Eileen Ooi, Omnicom Media Group Sdn Bhd CEO, has been appointed president.

The newly elected council members include 16TWO Communication Labs Sdn Bhd, Astro Media Solutions Sdn Bhd, FCB Sdn Bhd (FCB SHOUT), Dentsu Holdings (M) Sdn Bhd, GroupM Malaysia, iMedia Asia Sdn Bhd, IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd, Nuffnang Sdn Bhd, and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS).