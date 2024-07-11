ABU Diversity and Inclusion Media Awards 2024 open for entries

The ABU, in collaboration with global partners, proudly announces the first-time ABU Diversity and Inclusion Media Awards. Entries are open until July 31st 2024 to ABU member broadcasting organisations operating in the Asia-Pacific region

The Awards recognise the growing awareness, adoption and implementation of a range of diversity and inclusion activities across the Asia-Pacific region, by media organisations, in the specific area of employment.

This is an excellent opportunity to showcase your organisation’s commitment to diversity and inclusion and be recognized for your contributions to fostering a more inclusive media landscape.

The Awards are in line with the ABU’s Broadcasting For All: Gender and Diversity in the Media Initiative that aims to:

▪ raise awareness of gender equality, diversity and inclusion for media organisations

▪ highlight the need to promote diversity and inclusion through employment practices and workforce representation in the media

▪ highlight the need to promote diversity and inclusion in content and services by providing access to, and telling the stories of, all members of societies and communities

▪ showcase best practice and innovation in diversity and inclusion in the media

▪ recognise and reward efforts of media organisations

With this Award the focus is on diversity and inclusion in employment practices and workforce representation in the media.

Diversity covers gender, disability, race/ethnicity/culture, indigenous peoples, religion, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, location, socio-economic status, work and family/life balance and a positive/inclusive workplace environment.

The winners will be announced and presented with their awards in October 2024 as part of the ABU General Assembly and Associated Meetings to be held at Istanbul, Turkey, hosted by TRT.

There will be three awards to ABU broadcasting organisations, who will each receive a certificate and a financial amount of $US400, to invest further in their gender equality, diversity and inclusion activities in 2024-2025.

For more information about the awards, and to register, please click here.