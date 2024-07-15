ABU invited to the inaugural session of the PR Society of Malaysia

ABU Legal Manager Dr. Seemantani Sharma has been invited to the inaugural session of the Public Relations Society of Malaysia. This conference will take place on 16 July 2024 in conjunction with the World Public Relations Day.

Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s Minister of Communication, will be the keynote speaker while Khairy Jamaluddin, Former Minister of Health, will deliver the closing address.

The full-day conference will take place in Kuala Lumpur and will discuss contemporary issues related to media, public relations, and communications. ABU Legal Manager will be moderating the first four sessions of the conference that will include speakers such as Koh Juat Muay (President of Institute of Public Relations of Singapore), Dr. Jasmine Begum (Regional Director, Corporate, External & Legal Affairs, Microsoft ASEAN), Anuar Fariz Fadzil (Head of Public Policy, TikTok Malaysia) and Balbeer Singh (Accredited Chief Integrity Officer, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy/Advocate & Solicitor).