National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) marks 36th anniversary

The 36th anniversary of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) was marked by a call for the station to communicate beneficial policies and reflect public opinions back to the government.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that NBT’s transformation would positively impact the public, society, and the nation.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended the event, which began with religious ceremonies, including Brahmin and Buddhist rituals. Prime Minister Srettha and his cabinet were welcomed by Sudruetai Lertkasem, Director-General of the Public Relations Department, and Supapong Chaolan, Executive Director of NBT.

Prime Minister Srettha commended NBT for adapting to new eras while maintaining integrity and neutrality in news presentation. He encouraged NBT to continue communicating good policies and reflecting diverse public opinions to the government, believing these changes would bring significant benefits to society and the country.