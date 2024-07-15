RTHK and CMG to produce documentary “Taste of Hong Kong”

Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK) and China Media Group (CMG) are poised to jointly produce a documentary that will showcase the unique charm of Hong Kong’s culinary culture to the world.

At a launch ceremony, Chief Executive John Lee said the documentary “Taste of Hong Kong” is an important milestone as it is the first joint production of the two broadcasters.

He said CMG’s cooperation with RTHK has supported the SAR in various ways, including the donation of a number of high-quality programmes for RTHK for broadcast.

The cooperation has not only further enhanced Hong Kong people’s understanding of the country, but also promoted the city’s integration into the country’s overall development, while promoting Chinese culture to the international community, Lee said.

Speaking at the same ceremony, Wang Xiaozhen, Vice President of CMG, said the group has fulfilled its duties and mission as part of state media by working closely with the Hong Kong government to tell the city’s story, promote quality development and showcase the charm of Chinese culture. He said it has achieved a number of fruitful results.

Meanwhile, Director of Broadcasting Eddie Cheung said he hoped the documentary will encourage more mainlanders to visit Hong Kong.

He added that RTHK will play an active role by working closely with mainland broadcast media, while acting as a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the rest of the world.