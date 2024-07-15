Saudi Arabia to host inaugural Olympic Esports Games

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially announced that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be the host nation for the inaugural Olympic Esports Games in 2025.

This landmark decision has marked a pivotal step in the integration of esports into the mainstream sporting arena and promises to redefine the Olympic Movement.

The IOC has entered into a 12-year partnership with the Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s role as the epicentre of the Olympic Esports Games. The Kingdom’s substantial investment in esports, coupled with its burgeoning esports ecosystem, makes it the ideal choice for this prestigious event. Notably, Saudi Arabia is currently hosting the Esports World Cup, showcasing its commitment to fostering a vibrant esports community.

IOC President, Thomas Bach, said, “We are very fortunate to be able to work with the Saudi NOC on the Olympic Esports Games, because it has great – if not unique – expertise in the field of esports with all its stakeholders. The Olympic Esports Games will greatly benefit from this experience. By partnering with the Saudi NOC we have also ensured that the Olympic values are respected, in particular, with regard to the game titles on the programme, the promotion of gender equality and engagement with the young audience, which is embracing esports.

“The Women’s Committee under the leadership of IOC Member Princess Reema Bandar Al-Saud was essential in advancing women’s sport in Saudi Arabia. They worked closely with the NOC of Saudi Arabia to achieve this progress. Having their support to advance female participation also in esports is a valuable commitment. We are looking forward to our cooperation.”

HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, Minister of Sport and President of the Saudi Arabian Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said, “Saudi Arabia is hugely excited by the prospect of partnering with the IOC and helping to welcome a completely new era for international sport. We believe that to take part in the Olympic Games is one of the greatest honours any athlete can achieve. And we are proud to support the writing of a new chapter in Olympic history that has the potential to inspire new dreams and new ambitions for literally millions of athletes around the world.