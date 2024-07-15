Vietnamese radio broadcasters gather in Thanh Hoa for 2024 national festival

Radio broadcasters from across Vietnam have converged on the northern central province of Thanh Hoa for the 16th national festival that opened on July 11 evening.

Themed the ‘Vietnamese Radio Broadcasting Industry – Diversity in Digital Transformation’, the festival brings together radio broadcasters of all 63 cities and provinces, the Voice of Vietnam (VOV), the People’s Army Radio and Television Center, and the Police Communications Department.

As many as 380 works are ompeting for awards in six genres, namely reportage, thematic program, interview, ethnic language radio program, radio drama, and live broadcast.

Organisers will also present awards to winners in five categories of digital platform application, podcast, best production, golden voice, and best presenter.

According to organisers, this year’s festival has received a sharp increase in live broadcasts, with up to 37 units registering to take part in this genre compared to 29 units in the previous edition.