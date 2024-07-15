Watch the 2024 Global News Forum on Facebook Live

Join international news leaders for the 2024 Global News Forum in Bangkok as we discuss and debate the Future of News. We will launch a special ABU report on the issues impacting newsrooms across Asia and the Pacific, and discuss the risks and opportunities of Generative AI, the changing relationship between news organisations and social media companies and what newsrooms should do to build audience engagement.

ABU co-host Thai PBS is providing a Facebook live throughout the day, which we’ll share from 0900 Bangkok time on Thursday 18 July. The full program and speaker bios are on our event page.