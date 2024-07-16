Mediacorp radio stations land 9 out of top 10 spots in Nielsen survey, record 3.93 million weekly listeners

Mediacorp has landed nine out of the top 10 spots in the ranking of radio stations in Singapore, commanding 84.2 percent of the radio market share with a record of 3.93 million listeners.

In the top 10 list is CNA938, which broke into the top 10 leaderboard. Launched in 2019 as an additional platform for CNA’s award-winning journalism, the radio station’s weekly reach of 255,000 marked an 18.1 percent increase since the last Nielsen radio survey, furthering its lead with 3.3 times the reach of its closest rival, Mediacorp said in a press release on July 15

These findings are based on the latest Nielsen radio survey conducted from March to May, which tracked radio listenership via diary recordings by 2010 adults aged 15 and above. The results were weighted by age, sex and race to be representative of the Singapore population.

Mediacorp’s record radio reach of 3.93 million listeners weekly is measured by the total number of unique, unduplicated radio listeners.

“With 88.1 percent of adults tuning in weekly, time spent listening has also climbed to almost 10 hours weekly,” it said. “This is accompanied by unprecedented engagement rates and followings on social media platforms, underscoring the unwavering popularity of Mediacorp’s audio offerings on the airwaves and beyond.”

On CNA938, Mediacorp added: “In a further testament to its ability to captivate and retain a discerning audience, the station boasts an even stronger performance with premier audiences, who tune in for 3.6 hours weekly, and PMEBs (Professionals Managers Executives Business Owners), who tune in for 3.5 hours weekly, contributing to an overall engagement rate of 2.9 hours.”

“Together with CNA’s formidable presence on television, digital, and social media platforms, this success underscores Mediacorp’s strategic expertise in reaching audiences on their terms and delivering content that entertains, delights, and informs with precision.”