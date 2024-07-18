ABU IPLC Chairperson attends WIPO General Assembly

ABU Intellectual Property & Legal Committee (IPLC) Chairperson Mr. Suranga Jayalath participated in the 57th Session of the WIPO General Assembly (GA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

He attended the WIPO GA to advocate for the adoption of the proposed WIPO Broadcasting Treaty on behalf of ABU members. During his week-long stay in Geneva, he had several meetings with different WIPO member states and other stakeholders.

He successfully managed to convince the Chairperson of the WIPO Standing Committee of Copyright & Related Rights (SCCR) to have two SCCR sessions in 2025. ABU Legal Division applauds the efforts made by Mr. Jayalath to advocate for the proposed Broadcasters’ Treaty on behalf of ABU members.