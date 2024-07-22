ABS-CBN in the Philippines to make 10th version of hit Nippon TV drama Mother

Filipino broadcaster ABS-CBN will become the latest broadcaster to adapt hit Japanese TV drama Mother following a scripted format deal with Nippon TV.

Saving Grace will go into production “soon,” according to ABS-CBN, and is set to air in 2025. It marks the tenth remake of Mother, which first aired in Japan on Nippon TV in 2010 and is now Asia’s most exported scripted format.

There have also been adaptations in Turkey, South Korea, Ukraine, Thailand, China, France, Spain, Saudi Arabia and Mongolia.

The story will revolve around a struggling teacher played by Julia Montes who impulsively abducts a young student who suffers from abuse from her own mother. The risky journey becomes complicated as it turns into a national manhunt for the child.

“It’s a beautiful story that really centres around the importance of family and motherhood and promises to be a very emotionally engaging and heartwarming series that will deeply resonate with the Filipino and the non-Filipino audiences worldwide,” said Cory Vidanes, chief operating officer, ABS-CBN.