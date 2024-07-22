China Media Group, Esports World Cup and VSPO form strategic partnership

China Media Group (CMG), the Esports World Cup Foundation and tournament organiser VSPO have signed a strategic partnership.

China Media Group unveiled the National Institute for Esports Development in Beijing, with the institute then signing a deal with the two companies to jointly organise and participate in future esports events.

The institute will serve to boost China’s layout of the esports industry, enhance its cooperation within the industry circle, launch more overseas communication and seek new methods of promoting cultural communication.

Dino Ying, Chairman of VSPO, said: “It’s a huge honour to be a strategic partner with the Chinese Media Group and the Esports World Cup Foundation with the establishment of the CMG National Institute for Esports Development, which marks another key sign of Beijing’s support for esports development.”