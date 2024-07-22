ITC02 triumphs at Robocon 2024 organised by Cambodia’s TVK

The ITC02 team from the Institute of Technology of Cambodia clinched first place at the 11th Cambodia Robocon 2024, earning the opportunity to represent Cambodia at the upcoming International Robocon contest in Vietnam this August.

Following closely were the NPIC02 and NPIC01 teams from the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia, who secured the second and third places, respectively.

The event, presided over by Ministers Neth Pheaktra of Information, Heng Sour of Labour and Vocational Training, and Hem Vanndy of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation, took place at the Morodok Techo National Stadium and was organised by the National Television of Cambodia (TVK).

This year’s competition saw participation from nine teams across five leading educational institutions, including the National Polytechnic Institute of Cambodia, the National Technical Training Institute, the Cambodia Academy of Digital Technology, the Institute of Technology of Cambodia, and the National University of Management.

Cambodia Robocon is designed to sharpen the intellectual and practical skills of students in engineering and automation, while also boosting the industrial and automation sectors within the nation.

The previous year’s contest, ABU Asia-Pacific Robot Contest 2023 (ABU ROBOCON 2023), held in Cambodia, saw the team from Toyohashi University of Technology in Japan taking the top honours, with teams from Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, and China as the runners-up.