AESF kicks off second season of “Your Home Your Arena” campaign to promote equality and diversity in esports

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) has launched the second season of the “Your Home Your Arena” (YHYA) Campaign, a community and inclusion program aimed at uniting the esports community, providing entertainment, and promoting the importance of community support.

In support of the YHYA Campaign, AESF’s partner, the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU), will broadcast the competition through their members and promote the campaign on their platforms.

This year’s YHYA initiative focuses on fostering unity, equality, inclusivity, and diversity in esports, with an emphasis on increasing women’s representation within the esports community.

To this end, AESF is hosting the second edition of the “Your Home Your Arena Charity Cup 2024,” an online competition designed to connect and unite the esports community in supporting women’s esports development, particularly in Central Asia, and extending efforts to empower women across other Asian regions.

In response, AESF has invited countries from the Central Asia region to compete in an e-Football 2024 (Mobile) online competition from 17th to 18th August 2024. Five countries have confirmed their participation: Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The competition will be held in an open category, designed to encourage and facilitate the participation of women.

AESF President Mr. Kenneth Fok said, “The representation of women in esports still requires attention in Asia. Through ‘Your Home Your Arena,’ we aim to draw attention to this issue and encourage the next generation to excel. YHYA provides a platform for their voices to be heard. The contribution of women to the esports industry in Central Asia is significant, which is why we dedicate this year’s YHYA campaign to them. We believe in fostering an equal and inclusive environment and contributing to its development.”

AESF will provide a prize pool for the competition, awarded to the top three teams. The prize money will support women’s development and community programs in the winners’ respective countries. In addition, a crowdfunding initiative will be open to the esports community and the public, with details announced on AESF’s social media platforms.

The “Your Home Your Arena” Campaign rotates across regions in Asia, starting in 2020 with an online competition for East and Southeast Asia that raised funds for PPE and other supplies for charity organisations. YHYA invites everyone to join in creating a more united, inclusive, and diverse esports community, with future campaigns focusing on South and West Asia based on community needs.

The competition will be livestreamed on AESF Official’s social media, including its YouTube channel.