Al Arabiya Network launches podcast hub for Arab listeners worldwide

Al Arabiya Network, the Arab world’s leading source of news, announced the launch of its brand-new podcast hub, Mazeej.

Featuring a variety of diverse content and programming tailored to the wide-ranging interests of a global Arab audience, Mazeej hosts top topics spanning from business and politics to arts and culture, health and wellness, sport, and more.

Mazeej is tailored to listeners of all adult age ranges, offering a new and distinctive style of podcast that’s far from the usual traditional approach.

Lending their talents to Mazeej is Al Arabiya Network’s cohort of prominent journalists and presenters, including Nicole Tannoury, Layal Alekhtiar, Islam AlNajjar, and Hanan Al Masri. These established media personalities bring to life a series of contemporary issues and stories affecting Arab listeners from the four corners of the earth.

Mazeej Hub highlights:

“Masha’er” with Dr. Osama Al-Jamaa

Using storytelling grounded in documented psychological science, “Masha’er” explores the fascinating intricacies of the human psyche.

“Jareema” with Mohammed Alshaibani

The crime analyst delves into the complex criminal cases of the past that have left investigators puzzled. “Jareema” expertly narrates these cases while scientifically analysing the behaviours of these criminal masterminds.

“Umm Al Qossas” with Amro Zaki

Featuring interviews with inspiring figures from Egyptian society who share their experiences, talents, and expertise, “Umm Al Qasas” offers listeners unique insights into both their personal and professional journeys.

“Yeman” with Ahad Yaseen

This series captures the testimonies of Yemenis, chronicling their sorrows, joys, pains, and hopes, from Yemen to the world.

“Khalf Al Jidar” with Hanan Al Masri

Delving into inspiring stories from behind the separation wall, “Khalf Al Jidar” captures the reality of the evolving Palestinian experience through insightful interviews and testimonies.

“Wa Ma’a Ba’ad” with Layal Alekhtiar

Join experts, specialists, analysts, and journalists as they examine the implications of the world’s current news stories.

“Sasat” with Nicole Tannoury

An engaging current and historical events series featuring candid discussions with prominent politicians and experts, documenting significant political events.

“Heewar Teejari” with Islam AlNajjar

Showcasing interviews with the founders of major commercial brands, highlighting key moments in their careers, the challenges they’ve overcome, and the valuable lessons they’ve learned along the way.