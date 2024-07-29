Badminton broadcasts lead ratings on Korea’s MBC

Data from Nielsen Korea reveals that MBC’s broadcasts of mixed badminton doubles and women’s singles on the 27th led the ratings. The mixed doubles match featuring Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung scored 2.0%, while Kim Ga-eun’s women’s singles match achieved 3.5%.

Announcer Kim Dae-ho, who was chosen as a caster for the 2024 Paris Olympics Badminton event, garnered significant attention. His debut featured engaging commentary alongside Soo Soo-hyun, an Olympic gold medalist, during the women’s singles and mixed doubles events.

Kim Dae-ho’s successful debut, marked by top ratings, sets the stage for his continued role in the remaining badminton games, where he aims to maintain viewer interest with detailed and accessible commentary.

MBC also achieved the highest ratings in major competitions at the 2024 Paris Olympics, bolstered by the strong duo of Kim Sung-joo and Kim Dae-ho. This boost in viewership also led MBC’s “News Desk” to top the ratings, with 6.3% of households in the Seoul metropolitan area and 2.2% of viewers aged 20-49.