ABC and Cricket Australia extend partnership for 7 years

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will continue to be the home of cricket until at least 2031 after signing an agreement with Cricket Australia for audio rights to every match across the next 7 Australian summers.

The agreement will allow the ABC to continue to provide all Australians with access to all Test Matches, T20 Internationals, One Day Internationals and Women’s Big Bash League played in Australia. The new deal will also see the ABC cover Men’s Big Bash League for the first time in over a decade.

Audiences will be able to hear every ball of the summer starting with the Women’s T20 International in September.

ABC Head of Capital City Network and Sport Mike Fitzpatrick said: “We’re delighted to continue this historic agreement with Cricket Australia. The ABC is synonymous with cricket, it has always been the soundtrack of summer and now all Australians will be able to hear every ball, across multiple platforms, commercial free.

“This new agreement takes us to our 99th (not out) year of broadcasting cricket on the ABC.”

Kate Ingber, Cricket Australia Executive General Manager, Business and Legal Affairs said: “We are delighted to extend and enhance our audio partnership with the ABC for a further seven years as we enter an exciting period for the game.”

“Cricket is the sound of summer and we are pleased the ABC will continue to provide their renowned coverage of the game including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Women’s and Men’s Ashes and the Big Bash Leagues across their stations and digital platforms.

“Thank you to everyone at the ABC for your tremendous support of cricket which will extend to 99 years by the end of this agreement.”

Audiences will be able to hear matches across our local radio network and every ball of every match on ABC listen.