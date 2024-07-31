China Media Group and UN Tourism sign cooperation deal

China Media Group (CMG) and UN Tourism signed a memorandum of cooperation in the fields of cultural and tourism news, tourism brand promotion, media events, etc, in Madrid, Spain, on July 29 recently.

Shen Haixiong, vice minister of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and president of CMG, and Zoritsa Urosevic, UN Tourism Executive Director, witnessed the signing of the memorandum.

Qi Zhuquan, a member of CMG’s editorial board and director of CMG’s International Communication Bureau, and Beka Jakeli, Director of External Relations of UN Tourism, exchanged the memorandum of cooperation on behalf of both parties. Yao Jing, Chinese Ambassador to Spain, attended the signing ceremony.