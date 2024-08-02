ABU Secretary General attends Paris Olympics

ABU Secretary General Ahmed Nadeem is in Paris for the 2024 Olympics. On the sidelines of the games, he met with several members at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC), a temporary hub for broadcasters during major sport events.

He met with sports chairwoman Lorrain Yuan, who represents Hong Kong’s TVB, NHK Japan’s sports liaison officer George Mitzutani and head of technology Thuyyo San, Yiannis Exarchos who is the CEO of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS), and KBS Korea’s head of technology operation Junghyun Baik (Mike) whose role at Paris 2024 is as KBS’s chief producer.