DRM and RRI host joint webinar on emergency warnings

Top Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM) experts discussed the capabilities of the DRM standard in supporting a fully integrated disaster and early warning service called Emergency Warning Functionality (EWF) for Indonesian public broadcaster Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) in their 3rd joint workshop.

The workshop, titled “DRM Emergency Warning Functionality – EWF for Indonesia,” took place on Thursday, August 1.

During the session, speakers highlighted how the operational and ready-to-use DRM-EWF can automatically activate DRM receivers to notify the general public and relevant authorities in Indonesia and beyond about impending disasters.

The presenters elaborated on how DRM receivers can display visual and audio alerts and outlined the necessary steps for authorities and broadcasters to successfully adopt and integrate DRM-EWF into the national alert infrastructure.

They explained how digital DRM receiving platforms in homes, on mobile devices, in cars, and outdoors can quickly alert the maximum number of people in affected areas, thereby saving lives.

The speakers included RRI specialists, representatives from the Indonesian disaster agency, DRM receiver manufacturers, and technical experts.