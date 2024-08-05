China Media Group (CMG) signs memorandum of cooperation with Spanish LaLiga

China Media Group (CMG) and the Spanish LaLiga agreed to further cooperation in areas including professional exchanges, hosting tournaments and promoting youth football programs.

CMG president Shen Haixiong and LaLiga president Javier Tebas signed a memorandum of cooperation representing both sides.

According to Shen, sport is of great importance to cultural exchanges and is the heart that beats across cultures.

CMG deployed some 2,000 personnel to the ongoing Pairs Olympics to provide the global audience with 8K UHD signals of the Olympic track and field events and the closing ceremony for the first time in CMG history.

This also makes the Paris 2024 the first Summer Olympics in history with an 8K UHD public broadcast signal – a testament to CMG’s production capacity in international sporting events.

CMG and LaLiga have agreed on matters regarding the broadcasting of LaLiga games, as they join hands to develop a strategic partnership. Chinese football fans will be able to enjoy top-flight LaLiga games through all of CMG’s platforms.

Tebas said the power of sports transcends geography and cultures, and can bring the people of China and Spain together. As a leading broadcaster and the international media organisation with the most broadcasting rights for the Paris Games, CMG has demonstrated top-notch capacity of sports coverage and technological innovation, which the LaLiga will be able to benefit from in the future.

Under the deal, CMG and LaLiga will build a strategic partnership to promote the sport of football not just in China, but globally as well. The two sides will share resources, build an organic cooperation mechanism in creating content and marketing, jointly host football and cultural events, promote exchanges between football clubs, and promote youth development based on the advanced and matured experience of LaLiga, which will enhance the breadth and depth of sports exchanges.