Environmental Reporting & Peace Journalism pre-summit workshop of the 8th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action & Disaster Prevention kicks off

The Environmental and Peace Reporting Workshop has kicked off in Bali, Indonesia, today August 5, in anticipation of the 8th ABU Media Summit on Climate Action & Disaster Prevention that will run from tomorrow (August 6) till Thursday (August 8).

The pre-summit workshop explores the intersection of environmental issues and peacebuilding efforts through the lens of journalism and media reporting. The workshop delves into the importance of reporting on environmental concerns and peace-related initiatives, highlighting the role of media in raising awareness, promoting dialogue, and fostering positive

The workshop sessions cover topics such as ethical responsibilities in climate and peace journalism, principles of accurate and impartial reporting, and crafting stories, and brings together various experts from the world of global media in an exciting programme line-up.

This Summit will bring together leading experts, policymakers, and media professionals to discuss critical issues and strategies related to climate action and disaster prevention.

This year’s summit will centre around the theme “Media Saving Lives” emphasising the critical role of media in mitigating the impact of climate-related disasters. With climate change exacerbating the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events, there is an urgent need to enhance early warning capabilities and improve disaster preparedness across the Asia-Pacific region.

Watch the pre-summit workshop here now.