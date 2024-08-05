Saudi Arabia launches media business accelerator with global partners

The Ministry of Media, represented by the Saudi Media Academy, launched a new media business accelerator recently.

This initiative, conducted in partnership with eWTP Arabia Capital, Saudi Cloud Computing Company (Alibaba Cloud), and the Fujian Youth Federation, aims to foster innovation and growth in the media sector. The launch took place during the Saudi-Chinese Media Entrepreneurs Forum, coinciding with the visit of the Secretary of the Party Committee of Fujian Province and the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the People’s Congress of Fujian Province to the Kingdom.

The accelerator program seeks to support media sector entrepreneurs by providing essential resources, mentorship, and fostering an exchange of expertise between Saudi Arabia and China.

Assistant Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah Al-Maghloth, speaking on behalf of Minister Salman Al-Dosary, highlighted the significant role of media in the Kingdom’s future vision, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“We take pride in continuing to enhance and develop media-related industries in an era where technology has become an international language and a key attribute of humanity everywhere, and a necessary tool for understanding the future,” said Dr. Al-Maghloth.

Jerry Li, Managing Partner of eWTP Arabia Capital, expressed strong support for the bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and China, particularly in the technology and media sectors.

“Fujian is one of the most important provinces in China, with strong economic and trade ties with Saudi Arabia and a long history of cultural and media innovation,” Li stated. He also reaffirmed eWTP Arabia Capital’s commitment to enhancing future cooperation and exchanges.

The media business accelerator aims to foster innovation and growth in the media sector by providing startups and entrepreneurs with mentorship, a supportive environment, and necessary resources. Running for three to four months, the program will include 8 to 12 early-stage startups with high growth potential in areas such as AI in media, digital content creation and distribution, media analytics and data science, interactive media and gaming, and media platforms. The accelerator will offer mentoring, workshops, pitch days, and networking opportunities to connect with industry leaders and potential partners.