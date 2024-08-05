TRT World EP highlights the importance of the human connection in investigative journalism

Emmy-award winning executive producer Mouhssine Ennaimi says investigative journalism is the future of news, if it informs, inspires and is relatable.

Speaking at the 2024 Global News Forum, the co-founder of TRT World’s Off the Grid shared the importance of in-depth reporting, strong aesthetics and the human connection.

He said “Off the Grid” was distinctive because of its emphasis on the human factor. “We believe people will forget what they learn but never forget what they feel. By featuring strong characters and making sure they are relatable without becoming overly emotional or cheesy, we aim to tell stories that are both accurate and deeply human.

“The human factor is important because after every episode you’re supposed to remember Irina, you’re supposed to remember Abu Ahmed because you heard the story and it has been developed it in a very strong and emotional manner that at the end you can’t forget them and that’s why I was saying people really forget what they learn but they never forget they have felt,” said Mouhssine.

He also stressed the importance of aesthetics in investigative journalism. “Content is king, but aesthetics matter too. TV is a visual art, and the beauty of a shot, the importance of light, and the purity of sound are crucial. It’s not just about the technical aspects but about creating something that attracts and inspires,” Ennaimi noted. “The visual and auditory elements enhance the storytelling, making it more engaging and impactful.”

A key highlight of his talk was TRT World’s recent Emmy win for the documentary “Ukraine Wartime Diaries.” Ennaimi described the project as ground-breaking. “We documented this war crime while the war is still going on, which is a rarity in investigative journalism,” he said.

This approach has been well-received, as evidenced by accolades such as the Emmy Award. “Winning the Emmy for ‘Ukraine Wartime Diaries’ was an honour. The competition is tough, and being recognized among thousands of applications is exhilarating. It boosts credibility, responsibility, and encourages us to produce even higher quality work.”

Looking to the future, Mouhssine is optimistic about the role of investigative journalism. “I think investigative journalism is the future of news. It’s already been significant, and I don’t see it disappearing anytime soon. People will always want to learn and understand more.”

He said documentary filmmaking is not just about capturing events; it’s about creating enduring documents that continue to inform and inspire. “At the end of the day, a documentary is something that stays. It’s a document that doesn’t disappear after the initial revelation but remains relevant for future audiences to explore.”

Ennaimi revealed upcoming projects in Ukraine, Gaza, and Europe. “We’re developing longer-format investigations that will continue to uphold the high standards of Off the Grid,” he announced. “Our commitment is to provide thorough, impactful storytelling that resonates globally.”