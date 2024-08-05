Vocational school students pay visit to Indonesia’s RRI

Radio Republik Indonesia (RRI) recently received a visit from 12 broadcasting and visual communication design students of SMK Science Technology and Business Depok.

The activity aimed to expand the students’ knowledge on the world of work and to develop an interest in a media career, exposing them to career opportunities and insights, as well as industry trends, and allowing them to witness first-hand how the knowledge they are learning in class applies in the real world.

During the visit, the students received in-depth instruction regarding the history and development of RRI. They also conducted room tours of various broadcast studios, including Pro 1, Pro 2, and Pro 4.

Rachel Nisi, a class XI student, said of the visit: “Don’t underestimate the world of radio, especially now that there is RRI Digital which can be reached anywhere.”