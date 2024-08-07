ABU Secretary-General welcomes delegates to the 8th ABU Media Summit in Bali

ABU Secretary-General Ahmed Nadeem warmly welcomed the delegates of the 8th ABU Summit on Climate Action and Disaster Prevention in Bali. He emphasised the importance of effective communication during disasters, recounting his personal experience of the devastating 2004 tsunami, which impacted the Maldives and many other countries.

In the Maldives, this catastrophic event was called “the wave that changed our relationship with the sea.” This experience underscored the critical role of the media in communicating with authorities, highlighting the necessity for accurate and timely messages to reach people during emergencies.

He emphasised that the ABU organises platforms like this summit to bring together stakeholders and the media, facilitating decisions that enhance public awareness about disasters and climate change. He stressed the need to create mechanisms that promote positive actions and ensure critical climate information reaches communities effectively.

Adding to the welcome, the President Director of Radio Republik Indonesia, I Hendrasmo, also greeted the guests warmly. He echoed the sentiments of the Secretary-General, stressing the significant role of media in disaster communication and the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing climate change and disaster prevention. His address highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to these global challenges and the essential role of regional cooperation in finding sustainable solutions.

The summit aims to foster dialogue and partnerships that lead to actionable strategies, ensuring that communities are better prepared and informed. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, the ABU Summit continues to be a pivotal platform for advancing the nexus of media, climate action, and disaster prevention.