BBC Asian Network leads in latest RAJAR Data for Q2/24

The BBC Asian Network has achieved a remarkable milestone in the latest RAJAR data for Q2 2024, adding 102,000 new listeners between 1st April and 23rd June 2024. The station’s weekly reach soared from 542,000 to 644,000, with average listening hours rising from 4.2 to 4.6.

Ahmed Hussain, Head of Station, credited this success to the dedication of their teams and their commitment to promoting British Asian music and culture. “It’s fantastic to see that Asian Network has increased its audience to 644,000 weekly listeners and we have a further 2.37 million engaging with our content across social media and YouTube,” Hussain told BizAsiaLive.com.