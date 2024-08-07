Cairo International Film Festival and China Media Group (CMG) forge strategic partnership

The Cairo International Film Festival (CIFF) has signed a Protocol of Cooperation with China Media Group (CMG), aiming to enhance collaboration in cinema-related areas. The agreement focuses on creating joint content on international films, exchanging artistic and cultural expertise, and sharing professional guests, films, and jury members.

The protocol was signed by Hussein Fahmy, President of CIFF, and Xin Hi Xiong, Chinese Minister and member of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party. Xin Hi Xiong is also the President of China Media Group and head of the Film and Cinema Sector.

This agreement sets the stage for promoting mutual visits and organising cinema symposia and field trips between Egypt and China. It also includes selecting films for exhibitions, competitions, and festivals organised by both parties, with a focus on works by emerging directors.

Prominent cinema professionals will be nominated and invited to serve as jury members and special guests at festivals hosted by both nations. Additionally, screenings of selected films from Egypt and China will enhance cultural exchange and appreciation.

The agreement encourages major cinema companies and institutions from both countries to actively participate in events organised by CIFF and CMG, either online or in person at festival venues. This cooperative effort aims to bridge cinematic cultures and foster professional exchanges.

Hussein Fahmy, President of CIFF, stated that this protocol is a pivotal step in CIFF’s international cooperation efforts. “This agreement facilitates the exchange of expertise and enables engagement with diverse media and cinematic entities from various cultures and civilizations, particularly highlighting our collaboration with China,” Fahmy said.

Essam Zakarea, CIFF Director and film critic, remarked on the visibility and opportunities this protocol brings to CIFF within CMG: “This partnership will enable collaboration between distinguished filmmakers and the festival, allowing for the exchange of films and the selection of works from Cairo to be showcased at cinema festivals in China.”

The signing of the protocol also coincides with the celebration of the Egyptian-Chinese Year of Friendship, in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and the Ministry of Antiquities and Tourism. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures including Sherif Fathi, Minister of Antiquities and Tourism, Hussein Zein, Chairman of the National Media Authority, Liao Liqiang, Chinese Ambassador to Egypt, Omar Al-Qadi, head of the Tourism Promotion Authority, and Naila Farouk, head of Egyptian Television.