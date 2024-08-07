Malaysia’s Media Prima receives visit from Putrajaya Holdings

Malaysia’s media organisation Media Prima recently gave a tour of news and editorial operations at Balai Berita to top management members from Putrajaya Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

Putrajaya Holdings Sdn. Bhd. is the master developer of Malaysia’s administrative capital of Putrajaya, the largest urban development project in the country.

The property developer’s delegation was led by chairman Datuk Kamil Khalid Ariff and chief executive officer Datuk Izwan Hasli Mohd Ibrahim.

They were met by the Media Prima team led by group chairman Datuk Seri Syed Hussian Aljunid, Media Prima Television Networks deputy group editor (news and current affairs) Azhari Muhidin, Media Prima Omnia chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Efendi Omar, Media Prima corporate communications group general manager Azlan Abdul Aziz and New Straits Times group editor Farrah Naz Karim

Kamil and Izwan Hasli were given an overview of Media Prima’s operations and a briefing on the company’s portfolio, which includes television stations, newspapers and outdoor advertising.

The delegation was taken on a tour of Media Prima’s news and editorial operations.

The aim of the tour was to foster a deeper understanding of its integrated media ecosystem and explore areas for collaboration.

The visit provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss industry trends and innovations and to strengthen ties.