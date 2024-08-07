More speakers at Radiodays Asia and Podcast Day Asia announced

More speakers have been announced for Radiodays Asia and Podcast Day Asia. Radiodays Asia takes place 2-4 September in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Podcast Day Asia takes place on Tuesday, September 5, and is part of Radiodays Asia.

Jacqueline Bierhorst, President of WorldDAB, Netherlands

Jacqueline has been a pioneer in commercial radio all her career, specialising in distribution, marketing and content and currently wears many hats. She is the owner of Jacky B Entertainment Solutions, president of WorldDAB, chair of the WorldDAB Marketing Group and an active ambassador of digital radio throughout Europe and beyond. Jacqueline is also consultant of the Flemish Government, Department of Culture, Youth and Media on the introduction of DAB+ in Flanders, initiating collaboration throughout the Flemish stakeholders on digital radio, chair of the round tables DAB+ and Online in Flanders and country manager for Radioplayer Netherlands.

Alan Fontanilla, CEO & co-founder, The Pod Network Entertainment, Philippines

Alan is a brand communication expert specialising in entrepreneurial and creative initiatives. As CEO and co-founder of The Pod Network Entertainment, he drives innovation in podcasting in the Philippines, creating new ways for brands to engage with audiences. Alan also serves as Head of Marketing at Packworks, transforming sari-sari stores with digital solutions. He is a board member of the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines and the Philippine Association of National Advertisers Foundation.

Lauren Joyce, Chief Strategy & Connections Officer, ARN, Australia

Lauren has spent two decades in the media industry, operating primarily in strategic capacities. She has dedicated her time to assisting brands to convey their stories and establish connections with customers. Her unwavering passion lies in blending the power of audio with insight-led thinking, resulting in content worth spending your time on. Lauren has been locally and internationally recognised for her work and contributions to the industry. In 2022, she was named B&T’s Women in Media Marketer of the Year and was the recipient of Chief Executive Women’s Maureen Kerridge Scholarship. Lauren is currently ARN’s Chief Connections Officer, responsible for visual production, digital content, PR, marketing, promotions and business intelligence.

Harry Lock, Editorial Manager, Public Media Alliance, UK

Harry leads the Public Media Alliance’s (PMA) editorial team, overseeing the organisation’s content, whether that’s advocacy, statements, reports or podcast. The Public Media Alliance is a global association of public service media, with a responsibility to promote the values of public broadcasting. Before that, Harry was a broadcast journalist with Radio New Zealand.