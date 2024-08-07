Palestinian journalist Bisan Owda nominated for Emmy

Palestinian journalist and filmmaker Bisan Owda has secured a nomination for the prestigious News & Documentary Emmy Awards. ‘It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive’, in collaboration with AJ+, has garnered acclaim for its raw and truthful depiction of life amid the ongoing challenges in Gaza.

Since October 7, Owda has dedicated herself to documenting her daily reality in Gaza, offering a rare and unvarnished view of the Palestinian resistance under Israeli occupation. Her work has resonated deeply with audiences worldwide, revealing the resilience and fortitude of a people navigating profound adversity.

In June, Owda’s relentless dedication was honoured with a Peabody Award, which she received from a refugee camp in Gaza—an achievement that marked her as one of the youngest recipients in the history of the award. The Peabody Jury commended her for “showing bravery and persistence in the midst of imminent danger and for carrying a heavy journalistic burden as the entire world looks on.”