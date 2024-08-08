Bridging the gap between truth, technology & climate reporting

As climate-related disasters increase in frequency and severity, journalists face the challenge of providing timely and accurate information while combating misinformation.

At the ABU’s 2024 Global News Forum, media professionals from some of the most climate-vulnerable regions shared their insights on how to navigate these challenges through inclusivity, citizen involvement, and technological innovation.

Freelance journalist and Thai documentary filmmaker Pipope Panitchpakdi highlighted the importance of inclusivity: “We have to find a way to use our technology to include as many people as possible,” he said. Panitchpakdi advocated for the role of citizen science, where individuals contribute data to help understand and report on environmental changes. This approach not only enriches the information available but also fosters collaboration between media outlets and the public.

Incorporating citizen journalism into mainstream reporting bridges the gap between professional journalists and local communities, who often have firsthand knowledge of climate impacts. Panitchpakdi argued that journalism must evolve from its traditional model to a more collaborative framework. “Our job is actually before the disasters,” he noted. “What can we inform them so they know what to do even in a very small way?”

Dr. Tasmina Ahmed, Deputy Director General (News) of Bangladesh Television provided insights into how her country has become a model for disaster resilience. Bangladesh has developed robust early warning systems and actively involves volunteers in disaster response efforts. “We are proactive, not reactive, in managing disasters,” Dr. Ahmed explained, highlighting the importance of planning and community involvement. Bangladesh Television (BTV) is committed to ensuring accuracy and trust in its reporting, even in the face of sensationalism by some commercial broadcasters.

Combating Misinformation

The spread of misinformation, particularly on digital platforms, presents a significant hurdle for newsrooms. Indra Singh, News Director at FBC Fiji, emphasised the need for trusted sources to counter false narratives. “It’s about having your trusted sources out there,” Singh said, noting that collaborations with familiar, reliable individuals can provide timely and accurate updates from remote areas.

In Fiji, where there is a noticeable divide between rural and urban populations, this challenge is even more acute. Singh underscored the importance of partnerships with larger broadcasters, such as the ABC in Australia, to ensure that smaller newsrooms have access to accurate information and resources.

Harnessing AI and Technology

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in journalism presents both opportunities and challenges. AI can enhance the speed and accuracy of data processing, but it requires careful oversight to prevent inaccuracies. “We should use AI to clean our ditches, not write us poems,” Panitchpakdi remarked, stressing the need for AI to support rather than replace human judgement.

AI’s potential to visualise climate data can be particularly beneficial in making complex information accessible to the public. However, Panitchpakdi warned against relying too heavily on AI without ensuring the quality of input data. “Without good grounded data,” he cautioned, “AI is only going to be really deceiving.”

The panel’s insights highlight the need for a balanced approach that leverages technology while maintaining core journalistic values of accuracy, trust, and inclusivity. They agree, by embracing collaboration and innovation, newsrooms can effectively tackle the challenges of climate journalism in the digital age.