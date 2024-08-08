BroadcastPro: Saudi Arabia’s media landscape sees unprecedented growth

Saudi Arabia’s media and entertainment sector is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by the country’s Vision 2030 initiative. At a recent BroadcastPro panel in Riyadh, industry experts highlighted the surge in local content production, supported by substantial investments in film infrastructure and talent development. Hans Fraikin, former Twentieth Century Fox veteran and moderator of the panel, noted the significant progress made in just six years, emphasising the increasing demand for local and hyper-local storytelling.

Panellists, including MBC Studios’ Zeinab Abu Alsamh and Hollywood producer David Uslan, stressed the importance of creating content that resonates with local audiences while also appealing to global markets. Saudi filmmaker Ahmad Alerwi highlighted the critical role of local narratives in capturing the Saudi audience’s interest. The panel underscored that local content, which resonates deeply with Saudi audiences, is essential for global success.

David Uslan noted the growing opportunities for regional adaptations of popular international intellectual properties, emphasising Saudi Arabia’s potential as a hub for franchise development. The panel also highlighted the strong connection between Saudi Arabia and Japanese animation, with MBC’s recent collaboration with TokyoPop cited as a strategic move to tap into this affinity. Overall, the consensus was clear: Saudi Arabia’s diverse cultural narratives and burgeoning talent pool are poised to make a significant impact on the global media stage, driving the country towards becoming a key player in the international content creation industry.