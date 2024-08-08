CelcomDigi to present Malaysia’s first live broadcast of SUKMA 2024 using 5G-Advanced technology

CelcomDigi Berhad, in collaboration with U Mobile Sdn Bhd and ZTE Corporation, will deliver Malaysia’s inaugural live broadcast powered by 5G-Advanced technology during SUKMA 2024. This landmark event will be accessible to viewers nationwide.

The partnership was formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed at MWC Barcelona 2024. The agreement involves deploying 5G-A technology for the live broadcast of SUKMA 2024’s Opening Ceremony on August 17, 2024, from Stadium Sarawak. The broadcast will be facilitated by Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM). This initiative aims to demonstrate 5G-A’s capabilities, including ultra-low latency and high throughput, which promise to enhance the efficiency and dynamism of live broadcasts on a large scale.

The trial features ZTE’s cutting-edge mmWave Active Antenna Unit (AAU), renowned for its extensive bandwidth and unique 1024-antenna array. The technology integrates advanced Carrier Aggregation, Cluster Dynamic Frequency Selection, and native AI Intelligent Radio Access Network (RAN) for superior network and streaming management. These advancements enable a single cell to achieve over 30 Gbps capacity, with individual users experiencing speeds up to 8.5 Gbps. The robust performance of 5G-A technology is applicable to both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) services, ensuring optimal user experiences.

Datuk Idham Nawawi, CEO of CelcomDigi, emphasised the importance of partnerships and industry collaboration. “Our collaboration with U Mobile and ZTE benefits all parties, particularly the state and the rakyat. As Malaysia’s largest mobile network operator, we leverage our partnerships with global technology companies to bring the latest 5G-AI technology to Malaysia. This initiative reinforces our commitment to building and expanding Malaysia’s 5G ecosystem. We continue to drive the deployment, development, and adoption of 5G and 5G-A technology, utilising our extensive network and solid foundation of 5G-ready sites. Our efforts are focused on enabling Malaysia’s transformation into a 5G-AI powered digital society,” said Nawawi.

The live broadcast of SUKMA 2024 marks a significant milestone in Malaysia’s technological advancement, highlighting the potential of 5G-Advanced technology in revolutionising live broadcasts and enhancing viewer experiences nationwide.