“Hello Cambodia” documentary by Guangxi Radio and Television Station and TVK highlights China-Cambodia cultural ties

In a notable step to enhance cultural connections, the China-Cambodia co-produced documentary “Hello Cambodia” was inaugurated in Phnom Penh on 5th August.

Jointly produced by China’s Guangxi Radio and Television Station and Cambodia’s National Television (TVK) from 8 to 13 July, the film follows 13 young journalists from Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as they explore the cultural treasures of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap.

Cambodian Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra highlighted the documentary’s role in celebrating the Cambodia-China people-to-people exchange year 2024, noting that it showcases the cultural traditions of both nations and reflects the aspirations of the younger generation.

Set to be broadcast on Guangxi Radio and Television Station and TVK channels, as well as their social media platforms, the documentary aims to foster a deeper understanding and closer ties between the people of China and Cambodia.

Khim Vuthy, TVK’s director general, noted that the film would offer Chinese viewers a closer look at Cambodian culture, promoting greater interaction and highlighting the benefits of the Cambodia-China partnership. Pheaktra expressed hope that the documentary would deepen bilateral exchanges and invigorate cultural collaboration.